Miguel Cardoso says coaches are not magicians

The former Esperance coach has been under pressure from Downs supporters lately

Under-fire Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso, high in confidence after weekend win in Nigeria, says coaches are not magicians.

“Coaches are not magicians, they believe in the players and work with the qualities that they have,” Cardoso said via Kickoff website.

"So, let us know that we are more strong, compact, and try to develop the team to the level where we want to be," he details.

Sundowns won 5-1 in Nigeria on Sunday against Remo Stars in a Caf Champions League qualifying match. And this

The coach is seen as having a go at the club supporters who have not been supportive of his tenure at Chloorkop.

Cardoso has had a love-hate relationship with Sundowns supporters of late as the team has not been impressive on the domestic front.

This has seen club supporters come to matches with placards written ‘Cardoso must go’ and they would also include his Sporting Director, Flemming Berg.

“Teams like Mamelodi Sundowns are built throughout the year and with a lot of investment in gathering the best players, working with them and always recruiting and recruiting,” he added.

The Brazilians host Remo Stars this Friday evening in Pretoria .