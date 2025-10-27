Miguel Cardoso not mincing his words on Fawaaz Basadien's lack of game time at Sundowns

Coach says no one is guaranteed to start as every player has competition

Miguel Cardoso not mincing his words on Fawaaz Basadien's, pictured, lack of game time at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Aubrey Modiba is the cause of Fawaaz Basadien’s lack of game time at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Modiba is at a good level for The Brazilians that coach Miguel Cardoso cannot bench him for Basadien.

“Aubrey is at a good level at the moment. Let’s hope that he can continue, but you never know,” Cardoso said after yesterday’s 2-0 win over Remo Stars in the second leg of their Caf Champions League qualifying match.

“So Fawaaz’s situation is more difficult because of the level of competition in his position.”

Basadien arrived at Sundowns in the off-season from Stellenbosch with so much fan-fare but the player has not had many games in the Sundowns shirt which also cost him his place in the national side.

“We brought in four new players and I think this was the smallest market in the past five years for Mamelodi Sundowns,” Cardoso said.

“It doesn’t mean that it the transfer window was not good; they had different processes of integration. With Fawaaz, I want you to understand the word I’m going to use; he’s struggling with his competition."