Miami Heat win and thriller in Indianapolis. NBA results for October 26

Basketball news
On the night of October 25-26, 12 matches of the National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season were played. Two more matches of the opening round took place the day before.

Interestingly, last season's vice-champion Miami Heat achieved a very difficult victory over the Detroit Pistons. The meeting ended with the score 103:102.

  NBA. Regular season. Results for October 26

Indiana Pacers - Washington Wizards - 143:120 (34:39, 39:29, 37:28, 33:24)

New York Knicks - Boston Celtics - 104:108 (18:30, 28:21, 27:31, 31:26)

Orlando Magic – Houston Rockets – 116:86 (29:20, 25:23, 33:26, 29:17)

Charlotte Hornets – Atlanta Hawks – 116:110 (25:29, 26:23, 27:21, 38:37)

Brooklyn Nets – Cleveland Cavaliers – 113:114 (32:37, 31:26, 24:27, 26:24)

Miami Heat – Detroit Pistons – 103:102 (26:29, 32:18, 25:28, 20:27)

Toronto Raptors – Minnesota Timberwolves – 97:94 (25:25, 28:26, 20:23, 24:20)

Memphis Grizzlies – New Orleans Pelicans – 104:111 (28:25, 19:32, 23:25, 34:29)

Chicago Bulls – Oklahoma City Thunder – 104:124 (35:33, 20:28, 27:30, 22:33)

Utah Jazz – Sacramento Kings – 114:130 (24:32, 34:40, 29:33, 27:25)

San Antonio Spurs – Dallas Mavericks – 119:126 (43:36, 25:28, 23:32, 28:30)

Los Angeles Clippers – Portland Trail Blazers – 123:111 (29:20, 38:27, 32:26, 24:38)

