VIDEO. Golden State and Los Angeles Lakers start the new NBA season with defeats

On the night of October 25, two matches of the new season of the National Basketball Association took place.

In the first game, the Phoenix Suns played away against the Golden State Warriors and the meeting ended in an unexpected victory for the former with a score of 108:014.

The key player in the match was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. During the meeting, he scored 32 points, recorded six rebounds and eight assists.

Stephen Curry was the best among the visitors, with 27 points and five successful rebounds.

In the second match of the day, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Los Angeles Lakers and achieved a fairly confident victory. The meeting ended with the score 119:107.

The best player of the match was Nikola Jokic from the Denver Nuggets. He recorded a triple-double: 29 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

LeBron James was the best among the guests. He scored 21 points.

Note that on the night of October 26, 12 more matches of the new season will take place.