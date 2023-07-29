Metalist 1925 Kharkiv - Shakhtar Donetsk - 1:2 (video review)

In the 1st round of the Ukrainian Premier League, Donetsk-based "Shakhtar" secured a victory against Kharkiv's "Metalist 1925" with a score of 2-1. The match took place at the "Levy Bereg" stadium in Kyiv.

Nikolai Matviyenko opened the scoring for Shakhtar in the 31st minute. At the start of the second half, the Donetsk club increased their lead with a goal from Lassina Traore. Dmitry Yusov narrowed the gap in the scoreline with a goal in the 56th minute.

With this win, "Shakhtar" earned three points and currently occupies the second place in the standings of the Ukrainian Premier League. "Metalist 1925" is at the 15th position with zero points.

"Metalist 1925" Kharkiv - "Shakhtar" Donetsk - 1:2 (0:1)

Goals: Matviyenko, 31 - 0:1, Traore, 47 - 0:2, Yusov, 56 - 1:2

"Metalist 1925": Mozil - Bezugly, Kurilo, Tkachuk, Zhichikov - Bychek (Ari, 62), Vachiberadze, Kravchenko (A. Tkachuk, 24) - Yusov, Sidorov (Abdullaev, 59), Rusin.

"Shakhtar": Riznyk - Topalov (Pedrinho, 79), Matviyenko, Bondar, Gocholaishvili - Kashchuk (Neuverton, 73), Zubkov, Bondarenko, Kryskiv - Traore (Kelsie, 72), Sikan (Castillo, 87).

Yellow cards: A. Tkachuk, 71, Bezugly, 90, Rusin, 90+3 - Bondarenko, 27, Traore, 63

Video highlights of the match