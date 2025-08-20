Messi’s Status in Doubt as Inter Miami Face Tigres in Leagues Cup

Inter Miami will host Mexico’s Tigres on Wednesday at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Leagues Cup, and Lionel Messi’s status remains uncertain. The Argentine star has been managing muscle discomfort and skipped the team’s most recent training session. Head coach Javier Mascherano has not confirmed whether Messi will play, leaving the decision until the last moment. The clash will also feature a reunion of World Cup winners and former Atlético Madrid teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Ángel Correa.

Inter Miami enter the match after a loss to Orlando and a 3-1 victory over LA Galaxy, highlighted by Messi’s return to the field. The club is chasing the second trophy in its history. Tigres, meanwhile, are seeking their first Leagues Cup crown and come into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to América in Liga MX.

Projected lineups include several high-profile players. Inter Miami could feature Óscar Ustari, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suárez, and possibly Messi. Tigres bring experience with Nahuel Guzmán, Javier Aquino, Juan Brunetta, Diego Lainez, André-Pierre Gignac, and Ángel Correa. The quarterfinal promises intensity and star power, with both sides eager to advance.