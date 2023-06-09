Messi's new club may be headed by the Argentine's former mentor

Argentine coach Gerardo Martino could become the new head coach of American club Inter Miami.

According to insider Gaston Edul, the sides expect to conclude an agreement in the near future.

Martino has been out of a job since December 2022, when he left the Mexican national team after the 2022 World Cup.

Interestingly, Martino coached Barcelona, which Lionel Messi played for, 10 years ago. Recently, the Argentine player moved to Inter Miami.