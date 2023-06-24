Messi's club has completed the transfer of the Barcelona captain

Former Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has signed a contract with MLS club Inter Miami.

The announcement of the player's presentation has already appeared on the club's social media pages.

It should be noted that Busquets moved to Inter Miami in the status of a free agent.

The Spaniard plans to spend at least two years in the U.S. championship.

Interestingly, at Inter Miami Busquets will once again play next to Lionel Messi.