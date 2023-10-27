Messi will not win MLS MVP of the season. He's competing for another award

The official MLS website announced that Inter Miami's Argentine striker Lionel Messi was left out of the final three nominees for the league's Most Valuable Player award.

Three candidates remained in the fight for the award.

Thus, Luciano Acosta (Cincinnati), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United) and Denis Buanga (Los Angeles) can become the most valuable player of the US Championship.

It is pretty remarkable that Lionel Messi, who signed up the contract with Inter Miami in the summer transfer window, can still receive an individual award in the United States. The captain of the Argentina national team was included in the final three nominees for the prize for the best MLS newcomer. He will have to win the fight against Georgios Yakumakis (Atlanta United) and Eduard Levene (St. Louis City).

It is reasonable to mention that the agreement of the former Barcelona and PSG player with Inter Miami is valid until December 2025. Last season, the Argentine played 13 matches in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and making five assists.