RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Messi will not win MLS MVP of the season. He's competing for another award

Messi will not win MLS MVP of the season. He's competing for another award

Football news Today, 00:01
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Messi will not win MLS MVP of the season. He's competing for another award Messi will not win MLS MVP of the season. He's competing for another award

The official MLS website announced that Inter Miami's Argentine striker Lionel Messi was left out of the final three nominees for the league's Most Valuable Player award.

Three candidates remained in the fight for the award.

Thus, Luciano Acosta (Cincinnati), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United) and Denis Buanga (Los Angeles) can become the most valuable player of the US Championship.

It is pretty remarkable that Lionel Messi, whosigned up the contract with Inter Miami in the summer transfer window, can still receive an individual award in the United States. The captain of the Argentina national team was included in the final three nominees for the prize for the best MLS newcomer. He will have to win the fight against Georgios Yakumakis (Atlanta United) and Eduard Levene (St. Louis City).

It is reasonable to mention that the agreement of the former Barcelona and PSG player with Inter Miami is valid until December 2025. Last season, the Argentine played 13 matches in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and making five assists.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined
VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL
The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad
Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs Boxing News Today, 10:02 Fury vs. Ngannou: when and how to watch the fight
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing 28 oct 2023 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023