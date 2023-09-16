Messi will miss another Inter Miami game

RU RU NG NG
Football news Yesterday, 03:01
Ileana Sanchez
The Argentine striker Inter Miami will not play for his club again.

As reported by AS with reference to SportsCenter, Messi did not fly with the team to the match with Atlanta, which will take place this weekend, and the recovery period for the football player is being delayed. It is believed that more free time will help the Barcelona legend be better prepared for a series of important matches at the end of the regular season.

The head coach of Inter Miami previously noted that there is no need to worry about the star’s health.

"All is well with him. We will be careful with him because we have a lot of important games in a short period of time. Our idea is to prevent him and any other player from getting injured,” the coach said.

Let us remind you that during the international break, Lionel scored the winning goal in the Argentina national team match against Ecuador, but did not finish the match. After that he missed the game against Bolivia. In addition, the striker also did not play for Inter Miami against Sporting Kansas City due to the overlap between national teams and clubs.

Inter Miami has eight matches left until the end of the regular season. Leo Messi's side are six points behind the playoffs.

