Messi revealed which club he wants to play

The Inter Miami striker told which club he dreams of playing for. According to the Argentine, he always wanted to take to the field wearing the T-shirt of the team in which he took his first steps in football.

«I always wanted to do this, especially after winning the World Cup. I wanted to enjoy Argentine football, playing for Newell's Old Boys, since I was in the club's academy as a child. My dream is to play for them», - the portal infobae.com quotes Messi as saying.

Let us remember that at the age of thirteen, Messi moved to Barcelona from the academy of the team from Rosario. Over the years, Lionel has built an outstanding career and taken the football world by storm.

Let us add that in the summer the Argentine left PSG and signed a contract with the American club Inter Miami. The footballer has already played 12 matches for his new team, in which he scored 11 goals and gave 5 assists.

It is worth noting that Messi may miss the final match of the US Open Cup, in which his team will play against Dynamo Houston, due to injury.