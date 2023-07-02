Messi reacted to Fabregas' decision to end his career

Lionel Messi reacted to Spaniard Cesc Fabregas' decision to end his career as a footballer.

In his speech, Cesc's former Barcelona teammate expressed his support and wished him all the best for the new stage.

"You already know all the good things we think about you and your family, Cesc. You are one of my best friends. We will definitely spend a lot of time together. Everyone loves you very much and wants to wish you all the best in your new phase, friend! Big hugs," he wrote.

Fabregas is expected to try out a coaching role after his career ends.