Messi praised the level of football in the United States

Star Argentine striker “Inter Miami” Lionel Messi spoke about the level of football in MLS (Major League Soccer).

According to the captain of the Argentina national team, this league will soon be able to compete with European leagues.

Messi is sure that even now the MLS is not much inferior to them in terms of the level of play.

“MLS has all the necessary opportunities for development and now is the right moment for the growth of the league. I am sure that the important upcoming competitions that will be held in the USA will help the league reach new heights. Messi stressed that the MLS already has a structure and all the necessary resources for the development of football at a high level,” said the player.

Recall that Messi moved overseas in the summer transfer window. He spent the last two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, with whom he won the championship twice.

The Argentine footballer has made six appearances this season, scoring nine goals and making one assist.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF MLS USA
