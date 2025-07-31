RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Messi on MLS Ban: “I Need to Compete”

Messi on MLS Ban: “I Need to Compete”

Football news Today, 16:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Messi on MLS Ban: “I Need to Compete” Messi on MLS Ban: “I Need to Compete”

Following Inter Miami’s dramatic 2-1 win over Atlas in the Leagues Cup, Lionel Messi addressed the suspension that kept him out of the previous match against FC Cincinnati. Speaking candidly, the Argentine star didn’t hide his frustration: “I wasn’t allowed to play the other day, and I felt it today, especially in the first half. I need to compete because I feel better physically as I get more minutes and rhythm.”

Back on the pitch, Messi played the full 90 minutes and delivered two assists that proved crucial in securing the victory. Though he admitted to feeling “a bit heavy” at the start, he was pleased with the result and the tournament’s competitive edge. “It’s a fun competition. We always play to win, and we’ve already won it once. I didn’t get to play last year, but we had a strong showing. Playing against Mexican teams is a great test,” he said.

He also reflected on the tournament’s new format, where teams compete within national rankings. “Until now, American teams hadn’t won, so today’s victory was important to gain an edge. We need to rack up more points than the rest,” he noted.

Messi’s comments made it clear: he wants to play every game. His absence stirred controversy, and the MLS now faces criticism for sidelining its biggest star at a key moment.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Leagues Cup Leagues Cup Table Leagues Cup Fixtures Leagues Cup Predictions
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Braga 1 - 0 Levski Sofia Today, 15:00 Europa League
Braga
1
Levski Sofia
0
117’
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSI Runavik - : - NSA Sofia 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSI Runavik
-
NSA Sofia
-
05:00
AEK Athens - : - Flora Tallinn 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
AEK Athens
-
Flora Tallinn
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Swieqi United - : - Spartak Myjava 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Swieqi United
-
Spartak Myjava
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:30 Matías Abaldo Close to Joining Independiente Football news Today, 17:00 Chaos Erupts in Boca: Three Players Defy Locker Room Ejection Football news Today, 16:50 Messi's Heated Celebration Toward Cóccaro Ended with a Shirt and an Apology Football news Today, 16:37 The work continues! Girona to loan two more Manchester City players Football news Today, 16:25 River Set to Cash In as São Paulo Nears Enzo Díaz Purchase Football news Today, 16:00 Messi on MLS Ban: “I Need to Compete” Football news Today, 15:34 That's how it's done! Wolverhampton signs David Møller Wolfe Football news Today, 15:00 Leaving is too soon! Lionel Messi to extend Inter Miami contract for a significant term Football news Today, 14:38 Unexpected twist! Newcastle have already found a replacement for Isak Football news Today, 13:52 Marina Kraus: I saw a huge rock hit Dahlmeier. Laura's teammate speaks out about the tragedy
Sport Predictions
Football 01 aug 2025 Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and betting tips – August 1, 2025 Football 01 aug 2025 Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025 Football 01 aug 2025 Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025 Football 01 aug 2025 Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Football 01 aug 2025 Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Arminia vs Fortuna Düsseldorf prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores