Messi on MLS Ban: “I Need to Compete”

Following Inter Miami’s dramatic 2-1 win over Atlas in the Leagues Cup, Lionel Messi addressed the suspension that kept him out of the previous match against FC Cincinnati. Speaking candidly, the Argentine star didn’t hide his frustration: “I wasn’t allowed to play the other day, and I felt it today, especially in the first half. I need to compete because I feel better physically as I get more minutes and rhythm.”

Back on the pitch, Messi played the full 90 minutes and delivered two assists that proved crucial in securing the victory. Though he admitted to feeling “a bit heavy” at the start, he was pleased with the result and the tournament’s competitive edge. “It’s a fun competition. We always play to win, and we’ve already won it once. I didn’t get to play last year, but we had a strong showing. Playing against Mexican teams is a great test,” he said.

He also reflected on the tournament’s new format, where teams compete within national rankings. “Until now, American teams hadn’t won, so today’s victory was important to gain an edge. We need to rack up more points than the rest,” he noted.

Messi’s comments made it clear: he wants to play every game. His absence stirred controversy, and the MLS now faces criticism for sidelining its biggest star at a key moment.