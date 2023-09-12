Messi named the best defender in the world

Argentina captain and leader Lionel Messi, who is also an Inter Miami player, spoke about the best defender in the world.

The Argentine footballer believes that at the moment the best on the planet in this position is Christian Romero, who is his partner on the national team.

"Romero was excellent against Ecuador and was, in my opinion, the best player of the match. Romero's presence in the team's defense has a positive effect on us.

This football player always encourages him to move forward, since he himself prefers to deal with opponents alone. It's important for me because I'm used to not looking back and it's great for attacking tactics," he said.

Note that Romero is a representative of London Tottenham. This season he has played in four Premier League matches and scored two goals, which is pretty good for a defender.

According to the Transfermarkt resource, the 25-year-old football player is now worth around 60 million euros.