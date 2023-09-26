Messi missed training session before the US Open Cup final

Inter Miami are preparing for the US Open Cup final, but Lionel Messi was absent from Tuesday's training session, according to Goal.

The Argentinian's participation in the final is still in question, as he was injured while playing for the national team. The team trained on Tuesday before the match, but Messi did not take part in the training session. The football player was spotted on the training ground, but he was caught talking on the phone, not working on the field.

Inter Miami will be hoping that Lionel Messi can still feature in the final, having made a huge impact since arriving from PSG in the summer. The footballer has already helped Inter to win the League Cup, now the team can win the second title in its history.

Head coach Tata Martino will report on Lionel Messi's preparation and readiness for the US Open Cup final at a press conference. The final itself will take place on Wednesday against Houston Dynamo.

We will remind that Lionel Messi moved to Inter Miami from PSG in the summer of 2023. In a short time, he helped the team win the League Cup and scored 11 goals.