Messi Leads Inter Miami in Leagues Cup Opener Against Atlas

Messi Leads Inter Miami in Leagues Cup Opener Against Atlas

Football news Today, 16:10
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Inter Miami kicks off its Leagues Cup campaign this Wednesday with Lionel Messi in the spotlight. According to Infobae, the Florida side will face Mexico’s Atlas at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. (local) and streaming available via Apple TV. Uruguayan referee Gustavo Tejera will officiate the match.

Javier Mascherano’s team arrives after a goalless draw against Cincinnati and currently sits fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference with 42 points. Despite inconsistent form, expectations remain high thanks to stars like Messi, Suárez and Jordi Alba. The transfer market also adds intrigue: Rodrigo De Paul just arrived, and reports suggest the club is eyeing Marc Bartra and Facundo Pellistri.

Atlas, on the other hand, struggles with form. The Mexican side suffered a 3-1 defeat to Monterrey in its last Liga MX outing and holds four points from three matches. Their visit to Fort Lauderdale poses a significant challenge against a team packed with international talent.

Probable lineups:

  • Inter Miami: Ríos Novo; Weigandt, Avilés, Allen, Alba; Allende, Redondo or Bright, Busquets, Segovia; Messi and Suárez.
  • Atlas: Vargas; Dória, Aguirre, Ríos; Ferrareis, Hernández, Rocha, Lozano; Aguirre, Djurdjevic, González.
