Messi Injury Gives Scaloni Sleepless Nights Ahead of Qualifiers

As reported by Doble Amarilla, Lionel Scaloni is facing mounting concern after Lionel Messi suffered a right leg injury during Inter Miami’s match against Necaxa in the Leagues Cup. The Argentine star asked to be substituted just 10 minutes into the game after feeling discomfort following an individual play, and was seen heading straight to the locker room with the club’s medical staff.

The Argentine coaching staff is closely monitoring his condition, with two World Cup qualifiers looming in early September. Argentina host Venezuela on September 4 and then visit Ecuador on the 9th— and although the team has already secured a spot on the next global tournament, Messi'sabsence represents a blow to fan expectations across the world.

Messi, now 37, remains the cornerstone of the national team. He’s Argentina’s all-time top scorer with 112 goals in 192 appearances and also leads in assists with 61. His potential absence looms over the reigning world and continental champions, as a reminder of what could be the captain's final professional steps.