Messi has accepted Barcelona's offer
Football news Today, 15:57
Photo: Lionel Messi's Instagram/Author Unknown
“Paris Saint-Germain” and Argentina national team forward Lionel Messi has accepted Barcelona's offer, according to journalist Marta Ramon on Twitter.
According to the source, the player has agreed to a salary of 12-13 million euros after taxes. However, this offer is unofficial for now, as Barcelona needs to coordinate with La Liga management on a financial plan to overcome the crisis.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal is offering Messi 400 million euros per year, but his priority is to return to Barcelona.
In the current season, the 35-year-old Messi has played 40 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists.
