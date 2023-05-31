“Paris Saint-Germain” and Argentina national team forward Lionel Messi has accepted Barcelona's offer, according to journalist Marta Ramon on Twitter.

According to the source, the player has agreed to a salary of 12-13 million euros after taxes. However, this offer is unofficial for now, as Barcelona needs to coordinate with La Liga management on a financial plan to overcome the crisis.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal is offering Messi 400 million euros per year, but his priority is to return to Barcelona.

In the current season, the 35-year-old Messi has played 40 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists.

