Messi had interesting things to say about the Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi has spoken about his attitude towards the Golden Ball award, which is given to the best player of the world according to France Football.

Recall that the Argentine has seven Golden Balls at the moment.

According to Messi, if he wins it again, it will please him, but if not, he will not be sad.

"For me it's the collective, not the individual achievements that matter, and the most important award at the moment is the World Cup," he said.