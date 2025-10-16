"Messi gave me a bouquet of flowers" - Iker Casillas shares the story of how Messi supported him after his heart attack

Leo is a man with a capital M.

An intriguing story.

Details: The 44-year-old former goalkeeper of Real Madrid, Porto, and the Spanish national team, Iker Casillas, shared how Lionel Messi supported him after Iker suffered a heart attack and began treatment:

“In 2019, I had a heart attack and was taken to the hospital. The next day, I got a call from an unknown number. I answered, and it was Messi on the line. He said: 'Hey Iker, I didn't have your number, but I got it from Piqué. I hope you get well soon. I sent you a bouquet of flowers, I hope you like them.' Honestly, I was stunned by his humility. He didn’t have to call me—we weren’t even friends before.” Casillas admitted.

Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack in May 2019, falling ill during a training session while playing for Porto. The goalkeeper was urgently hospitalized, and doctors later diagnosed him with a myocardial infarction.

Despite being fierce rivals on the pitch—Casillas representing Real and Messi Barcelona—the two have shown deep mutual respect off the field.

Casillas ended his professional football career in the summer of 2020, when his contract with the “Dragons” expired.

