ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "Messi gave me a bouquet of flowers" - Iker Casillas shares the story of how Messi supported him after his heart attack

"Messi gave me a bouquet of flowers" - Iker Casillas shares the story of how Messi supported him after his heart attack

Leo is a man with a capital M.
Football news Today, 09:44
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
"Messi gave me a bouquet of flowers" - Iker Casillas shares the story of how Messi supported him after his heart attack https://x.com/ESPNFC

An intriguing story.

Details: The 44-year-old former goalkeeper of Real Madrid, Porto, and the Spanish national team, Iker Casillas, shared how Lionel Messi supported him after Iker suffered a heart attack and began treatment:

“In 2019, I had a heart attack and was taken to the hospital. The next day, I got a call from an unknown number. I answered, and it was Messi on the line.

He said: 'Hey Iker, I didn't have your number, but I got it from Piqué. I hope you get well soon. I sent you a bouquet of flowers, I hope you like them.'

Honestly, I was stunned by his humility. He didn’t have to call me—we weren’t even friends before.” Casillas admitted.

Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack in May 2019, falling ill during a training session while playing for Porto. The goalkeeper was urgently hospitalized, and doctors later diagnosed him with a myocardial infarction.

Despite being fierce rivals on the pitch—Casillas representing Real and Messi Barcelona—the two have shown deep mutual respect off the field.

Casillas ended his professional football career in the summer of 2020, when his contract with the “Dragons” expired.

Reminder: "Honestly, physically I could have played for another two or three years" - Zinedine Zidane reveals the reasons behind his decision to retire

Related teams and leagues
Spain Spain Schedule Spain News
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Barcelona and Bayern enter race for Vlahovic. The Serbian to leave Juventus for free in the summer Transfer news Today, 10:09 Barcelona and Bayern enter race for Vlahović as Serbian star set to leave Juventus for free this summer
Unexpected twist: Endrick could continue his career at Marseille Football news Today, 08:41 Unexpected twist: Endrick could continue his career at Marseille
Lamine Yamal to face Real Madrid but without two key teammates Football news Today, 07:42 Lamine Yamal to face Real Madrid but without two key teammates
Dean Huijsen may not recover in time for the match against Barcelona Football news Today, 07:13 Dean Huijsen may not recover in time for the match against Barcelona
The beginning of a great era. Twenty-one years ago, Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona Football news Today, 03:43 The beginning of a great era. Twenty-one years ago, Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona
Chelsea may attempt to secure the signing of centre-back Eric García on a free transfer Football news Yesterday, 15:31 Chelsea may attempt to secure the signing of centre-back Eric García on a free transfer
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores