Messi and the crew! Argentina national team announces squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers
Leo and company are fired up and ready.
Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images
The next two matches could prove to be pivotal.
Details: Today on social network X, the press service of the Argentina national team released the full squad list for the September World Cup qualification fixtures.
- Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa).
- Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors).
- Walter Benítez (Crystal Palace).
- Thiago Almada (Atlético Madrid).
- Gerónimo Rulli (Olympique Marseille).
- Nicolás Paz (Como).
- Cristian Romero (Tottenham).
- Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami).
- Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica).
- Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis).
- Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid).
- Claudio Echeverri (Manchester City).
- Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate).
- Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid).
- Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique Marseille).
- Valentín Carboni (Genoa).
- Juan Foyth (Villarreal).
- Giuliano Simeone (Atlético Madrid).
- Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon).
- Ángel Correa (Tigres UANL).
- Marcos Acuña (River Plate).
- Julián Álvarez (Atlético Madrid).
- Julio Soler (Bournemouth).
- Nicolás González (Juventus).
- Facundo Medina (Olympique Marseille).
- Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool).
- Lautaro Martínez (Inter).
- Exequiel Palacios (Bayer).
- José Manuel López (Palmeiras).
- Alan Varela (Porto).
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami).
On September 5, Argentina will face Venezuela, and just five days later, on September 10, the team will go up against Ecuador.
