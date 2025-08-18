RU RU ES ES FR FR
Messi and the crew! Argentina national team announces squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Leo and company are fired up and ready.
Football news Today, 11:12
Messi in the match against Colombia Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

The next two matches could prove to be pivotal.

Details: Today on social network X, the press service of the Argentina national team released the full squad list for the September World Cup qualification fixtures.

  • Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa).
  • Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors).
  • Walter Benítez (Crystal Palace).
  • Thiago Almada (Atlético Madrid).
  • Gerónimo Rulli (Olympique Marseille).
  • Nicolás Paz (Como).
  • Cristian Romero (Tottenham).
  • Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami).
  • Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica).
  • Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis).
  • Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid).
  • Claudio Echeverri (Manchester City).
  • Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate).
  • Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid).
  • Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique Marseille).
  • Valentín Carboni (Genoa).
  • Juan Foyth (Villarreal).
  • Giuliano Simeone (Atlético Madrid).
  • Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon).
  • Ángel Correa (Tigres UANL).
  • Marcos Acuña (River Plate).
  • Julián Álvarez (Atlético Madrid).
  • Julio Soler (Bournemouth).
  • Nicolás González (Juventus).
  • Facundo Medina (Olympique Marseille).
  • Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool).
  • Lautaro Martínez (Inter).
  • Exequiel Palacios (Bayer).
  • José Manuel López (Palmeiras).
  • Alan Varela (Porto).
  • Lionel Messi (Inter Miami).

On September 5, Argentina will face Venezuela, and just five days later, on September 10, the team will go up against Ecuador.

Reminder: Messi to meet Modi! The Argentine superstar is set to visit India.

