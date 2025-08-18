Messi and the crew! Argentina national team announces squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

The next two matches could prove to be pivotal.

Details: Today on social network X, the press service of the Argentina national team released the full squad list for the September World Cup qualification fixtures.

Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa).

Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors).

Walter Benítez (Crystal Palace).

Thiago Almada (Atlético Madrid).

Gerónimo Rulli (Olympique Marseille).

Nicolás Paz (Como).

Cristian Romero (Tottenham).

Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami).

Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica).

Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis).

Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid).

Claudio Echeverri (Manchester City).

Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate).

Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid).

Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique Marseille).

Valentín Carboni (Genoa).

Juan Foyth (Villarreal).

Giuliano Simeone (Atlético Madrid).

Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon).

Ángel Correa (Tigres UANL).

Marcos Acuña (River Plate).

Julián Álvarez (Atlético Madrid).

Julio Soler (Bournemouth).

Nicolás González (Juventus).

Facundo Medina (Olympique Marseille).

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool).

Lautaro Martínez (Inter).

Exequiel Palacios (Bayer).

José Manuel López (Palmeiras).

Alan Varela (Porto).

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami).

#SelecciónMayor 🇦🇷 Prelista de convocados para la próxima doble fecha de Eliminatorias Sudamericanas 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rhuJLP7agX — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) August 18, 2025

On September 5, Argentina will face Venezuela, and just five days later, on September 10, the team will go up against Ecuador.

