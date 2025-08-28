RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Lionel Messi responds to question about his final match for Argentina

The legendary Leo gave an ambiguous answer.
Football news Today, 13:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the match against Orlando Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images

It seems the end of a legendary career is near.

Details: After a dazzling, victorious performance in the Leagues Cup semifinal against Orlando City, 38-year-old Leo Messi approached a journalist for a post-match interview, only to be caught off guard by a question from the interviewer.

Leo was asked whether the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifier against Venezuela could be his last home match as a player for the Argentina national team.

Messi's response was enigmatic and ambiguous:

"Yes, it will be a special, a very special match for me, because it's the last qualifier. I don't know if there will be a friendly after that or any other games, but yes, it's a very special match, and that's why my family will be there with me—my wife, my children, my parents, my siblings, and as many relatives from my wife's side as possible—and we will treat it that way. After this, as I said, I don't know what will happen, but that's how we're approaching it. Thank you." - replied Lionel Messi.

In the match against Orlando, Leo scored a brace in just 10 minutes, turning the tide and sending Inter Miami to the tournament final, where they'll face Seattle Sounders, who defeated LA Galaxy 2-0.

Reminder: Incredible! Messi scored a brace and dragged Inter Miami into the Leagues Cup final

