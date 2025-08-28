RU RU ES ES FR FR
Incredible! Messi scores a brace and lifts Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final

An unbelievable performance from the Argentine.
Football news Today, 01:16
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On the night of Thursday, August 28, the Leagues Cup semifinal took place, with Inter Miami hosting Orlando City.

In the first half, Orlando displayed a highly organized game, controlled the tempo, and managed to turn their advantage into a goal in stoppage time. After the break, Miami tried to fight back, but the opponents held firm—until Messi took charge.

The Argentine scored in the 77th minute, converting a penalty, and just 11 minutes later netted his second after an assist from Alba. That goal proved to be the winner. Three minutes after that, the score grew to 3-1, but it was Messi’s brace that secured Inter Miami’s decisive victory.

In the other semifinal, Seattle Sounders defeated LA Galaxy 2-0 and will face Chapel in the final. The match is scheduled for the night of September 1, kicking off at 2:00 CET.

