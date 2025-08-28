Incredible! Messi scores a brace and lifts Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final
On the night of Thursday, August 28, the Leagues Cup semifinal took place, with Inter Miami hosting Orlando City.
In the first half, Orlando displayed a highly organized game, controlled the tempo, and managed to turn their advantage into a goal in stoppage time. After the break, Miami tried to fight back, but the opponents held firm—until Messi took charge.
The Argentine scored in the 77th minute, converting a penalty, and just 11 minutes later netted his second after an assist from Alba. That goal proved to be the winner. Three minutes after that, the score grew to 3-1, but it was Messi’s brace that secured Inter Miami’s decisive victory.
In the other semifinal, Seattle Sounders defeated LA Galaxy 2-0 and will face Chapel in the final. The match is scheduled for the night of September 1, kicking off at 2:00 CET.