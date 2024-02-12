RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Messi and star Ted Lasso starred in a beer ad that aired during the Super Bowl

Messi and star Ted Lasso starred in a beer ad that aired during the Super Bowl

Football news Today, 04:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
hollywoodreporter.com

The Super Bowl stands as an integral facet of American cultural heritage. During this sporting event, a multitude of brands unveil their commercials and premiere trailers for films or animated features.

A prominent highlight of today's Super Bowl was the advertisement for Michelob Ultra beer, featuring the legendary forward of Inter Miami, Lionel Messi. Also gracing this commercial was the esteemed actor Jason Sudeikis, renowned for his leading role in the acclaimed series "Ted Lasso".

Online banter even humorously suggested that Messi now boasts a greater Super Bowl presence than Cristiano Ronaldo – 1:0.

To recap, the Kansas City Chiefs secured victory in the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year. They outplayed the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 25:22, thereby dispelling the curse that Drake had cast by wagering over a million dollars on their triumph.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF
Popular news
Watch FULL VIDEO. Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show NFL News Today, 03:35 Watch FULL VIDEO. Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show
Defeated cancer and became an AFCON hero. Haller has made an incredible journey Football news Today, 02:32 Defeated cancer and became an AFCON hero. Haller has made an incredible journey
Moyes out. West Ham fans' reaction to the humiliation in the match against Arsenal Football news Yesterday, 12:05 Moyes out. West Ham fans' reaction to the humiliation in the match against Arsenal
Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer Football news Yesterday, 06:47 Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer
"No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title Football news Yesterday, 05:08 "No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title
'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO Football news Yesterday, 04:37 'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:36 Gradel celebrated Ivory Coast's victory with a Morocco flag. And that's why Football news Today, 04:04 Messi and star Ted Lasso starred in a beer ad that aired during the Super Bowl NFL News Today, 03:35 Watch FULL VIDEO. Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show Football news Today, 03:33 Shocking footage. In Indonesia, lightning killed a football player right on the pitch Athletics News Today, 03:03 A terrible tragedy. World record holder in marathon died in a car accident Football news Today, 02:32 Defeated cancer and became an AFCON hero. Haller has made an incredible journey NFL News Today, 01:38 Drake's curse didn't work. The team he bet on won the Super Bowl Golf News Yesterday, 20:43 There were some playoffs. The champion of the Pheonix Open has been determined Football news Yesterday, 17:21 Humiliation in the London derby. All goals and highlights West Ham vs Arsenal - 0:6 Football news Yesterday, 17:19 Ivory Coast won the AFCON, Bayern will not sack Tuchel. Daily Digest for February 11
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Kayserispor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Real Valladolid vs Albacete prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Saint-Étienne vs Troyes prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Juventus vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Almeria vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 by Miguel Solomons Football Today Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024