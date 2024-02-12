The Super Bowl stands as an integral facet of American cultural heritage. During this sporting event, a multitude of brands unveil their commercials and premiere trailers for films or animated features.

A prominent highlight of today's Super Bowl was the advertisement for Michelob Ultra beer, featuring the legendary forward of Inter Miami, Lionel Messi. Also gracing this commercial was the esteemed actor Jason Sudeikis, renowned for his leading role in the acclaimed series "Ted Lasso".

Online banter even humorously suggested that Messi now boasts a greater Super Bowl presence than Cristiano Ronaldo – 1:0.

To recap, the Kansas City Chiefs secured victory in the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year. They outplayed the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 25:22, thereby dispelling the curse that Drake had cast by wagering over a million dollars on their triumph.