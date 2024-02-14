Mercedes unveiled their new car for the upcoming Formula-1 season

Another Formula 1 team unveiled its new car for the 2024 season, as reported on the Planet1 website.

Mercedes became the ninth team to showcase their car for the new season. On Wednesday, February 14th, the W15 was unveiled at Silverstone, with both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in attendance. Both drivers had the opportunity to test the W15 during the filming day at Silverstone.

It is worth recalling that the Formula 1 world was rocked by sensational news. Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton will not be renewing his contract with Mercedes. As announced by the team, they and the driver have decided not to extend the contract after the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Furthermore, the Ferrari team confirmed that Lewis Hamilton will join the team in 2025 and sign a multi-year contract with the new team.

The new Formula 1 season will soon begin. However, before that, pre-season tests will take place in Bahrain. We have prepared a schedule of test races for you.