Mendy staying at Real Madrid, unfazed by potential star competition

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy has no intention of leaving the club, despite the potential signing of a star competitor in the summer.

According to Marca, even if Alphonso Davies arrives, the Frenchman is confident in the trust of Carlo Ancelotti, who considers him the best left-back in the world.

In such a scenario, Real Madrid may part ways with their academy player Fran Garcia, who could be loaned out. Earlier reports suggested that Real Madrid was willing to sell Mendy to make room for Davies, but the only interest came from clubs in Saudi Arabia, which did not appeal to the Frenchman.

The 28-year-old defender has played 18 matches for Real Madrid in the current season, contributing with one assist. Transfermarkt values him at 20 million euros, and his contract is valid until the summer of 2025.