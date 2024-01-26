Medvedev pulled off an incredible comeback to reach the Australian Open final
Daniil Medvedev, representing no specific country, has become the second finalist of the Australian Open 2024.
In an incredible match lasting 4 hours and 22 minutes, the world's third-ranked player defeated the sixth-ranked Alexander Zverev.
Zverev won the first two sets, 7:6 and 6:3. He was close to securing the victory, but Medvedev managed to win the next two sets in tiebreaks. The deciding set was completely dominated by Medvedev, ending 6:3.
This will be Medvedev's sixth Grand Slam final. He has won only one of them, the US Open in 2021.
Medvedev will face Italian Jannik Sinner in the final, who unexpectedly defeated Novak Djokovic today.
