MC Alger show interest in Toronto forward who previously worked with Rulani Mokwena

Rulani Mokwena has officially begun his tenure at MC Alger and is now eager to reinforce the squad with a striker from Toronto FC—one he’s already familiar with.

Details: According to iDiski Times, the Algerian side has approached the Canadian club with a proposal to take Cassius Mailula on loan for a full season. The club is looking to bolster its frontline ahead of the upcoming campaign. Notably, Mailula has already worked under Mokwena at Mamelodi Sundowns and at Qatar’s Wydad.

Last season, Mailula played for Wydad, where he scored six goals and provided seven assists across 36 matches. He also made his mark at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, netting twice for the club.

Reminder: MC Alger recently began their pre-season preparations and were scheduled to face Olympique Béja in a friendly. However, the match was called off due to organizational issues after police refused to allow the opposing team's supporters into the stadium.