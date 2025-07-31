Rulani Mokwena’s First Match Ends Prematurely – What Went Wrong?

Rulani Mokwena, newly appointed head coach of MC Alger, took charge of his first friendly match as the team begins preparations for the upcoming season. However, the match did not reach its conclusion.

Details: The Algerian side kicked off their preseason with a fixture against Olympique Béja. According to Echorouk Online, the match was halted due to organizational issues after police refused to allow opposition fans into the stadium.

Quote: “MC’s first friendly match in Tunisia was stopped in the second half after the Béja Olympic team refused to continue the game because organizers did not allow their supporters into the venue. This led the Tunisian side to withdraw from the match, despite MC Alger insisting on playing on. The game was being held at the Aïn Draham stadium,” the Algerian club stated.

Reminder: MC Alger are currently considering signing forward Cassius Mailula. Mokwena and the player have previously worked together at several clubs, including Wydad Casablanca.