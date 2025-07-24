Rulani Mokwena wants Cassius Mailula in his squad

Rulani Mokwena, recently appointed as the head coach of MC Alger, is now planning his first moves in the transfer market. One of his targets is a striker he knows well.

Details: According to reports from Dzair Tube, the Algerian giants are currently considering a move for forward Cassius Mailula. Mokwena and the player have worked together at several clubs, including Wydad Casablanca.

Now, Mokwena is urging the club’s management to sign the striker, whose future remains uncertain.

Earlier, Rulani Mokwena—who recently took the helm at the Algerian powerhouse—shed light on his decision, stating that accepting the role was the right step for his career.

Reminder: MC Alger were crowned champions of Algeria last season, collecting 58 points from 30 matches. They will compete in the CAF Champions League.