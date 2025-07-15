Rulani Mokwena Explains Why He Took Charge of MC Alger

Rulani Mokwena, who recently took the helm at Algerian football giants MC Alger, has now shed light on his decision.

Details: Speaking to Sports Night Amplified, Mokwena said that accepting the role was the right move for his career. He also clarified that after his stint with Wydad, a thorough evaluation helped him understand what was needed for the next step — and he found those qualities in MC Alger.

Quote: "After Wydad, we sat down and debriefed with my agent. We analyzed everything — my mistakes, his mistakes, the club’s mistakes — because we all felt we could have won when we went to Wydad.

So of course, an analysis and self-assessment were necessary, and after that, we outlined some career goals. This team seems to align with many of them," Mokwena explained.

As head coach of Sundowns, Mokwena won three league titles, the inaugural African Football League, and the Nedbank Cup.

