Mbappe will follow in Messi's footsteps? The Frenchman surprised with the career continuation option

PSG's leader Kylian Mbappé shared his thoughts on his future career. As the Frenchman stated in an interview with GQ Spain, he is ready to follow in the footsteps of his former Paris Saint-Germain teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar, who left Europe and moved to MLS and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

"Many great players who have left their mark on the history of football left Europe this summer, and we are entering a new era of football. It's a normal cycle of this sport, and at some point, it will be my turn to leave. These changes don't affect me, and I just think about continuing my career, following my own path."

Currently, Real Madrid is the main contender to sign Mbappé, who is hesitant to extend his contract with PSG. Paris Saint-Germain is willing to do everything to keep their leader and even offers him an annual salary of 100 million euros.