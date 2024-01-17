RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Mbappe will follow in Messi's footsteps? The Frenchman surprised with the career continuation option

Mbappe will follow in Messi's footsteps? The Frenchman surprised with the career continuation option

Football news Today, 05:41
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Mbappe will follow in Messi's footsteps? The Frenchman surprised with the career continuation option Photo: twitter.com/_MadridTimes / author unknown

PSG's leader Kylian Mbappé shared his thoughts on his future career. As the Frenchman stated in an interview with GQ Spain, he is ready to follow in the footsteps of his former Paris Saint-Germain teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar, who left Europe and moved to MLS and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

"Many great players who have left their mark on the history of football left Europe this summer, and we are entering a new era of football.

It's a normal cycle of this sport, and at some point, it will be my turn to leave. These changes don't affect me, and I just think about continuing my career, following my own path."

Currently, Real Madrid is the main contender to sign Mbappé, who is hesitant to extend his contract with PSG. Paris Saint-Germain is willing to do everything to keep their leader and even offers him an annual salary of 100 million euros.

Popular news
Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup
Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications
Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey
Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO
Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 14:42 Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Asian Cup. Qatar narrowly beat Tajikistan to secure a place in the play-offs Football news Today, 11:39 Asian Cup. Qatar narrowly beat Tajikistan to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 EPL club needs Kimmich; Barcelona is in negotiations with Michel. Top transfer news for January 17 Football news Today, 17:01 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. DR Congo and Zambia failed to determine the stronger side Basketball news Today, 16:51 The assistant of Golden State’s coach, Dejan Milojević, has passed away Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 15:57 Several AS Roma players found themselves embroiled in a conflict with Mourinho Football news Today, 15:33 Brentford has officially announced the loan signing of a defender from Tottenham
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Tennis Today Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Oliver White Basketball 18 jan 2024 Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Unionistas vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Famalicão vs Braga prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on 18/01/2024