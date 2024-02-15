Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24

The sports news digest prepared by Dailysports for Thursday, February 15th, covers various significant events in the world of sports.

Real Madrid Secures Contract with Alphonso Davies. Real Madrid has reached an agreement on a contract with Bayern Munich's full-back Alphonso Davies, as reported by Relevo. However, finalizing the transfer is contingent upon reaching an agreement with Bayern, which may prove challenging.

Mbappé Informs PSG President of Departure. Star forward Kylian Mbappé has informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi of his intention to leave the club in the summer of 2024 when his contract expires. Real Madrid remains the top contender to sign Mbappé.

France Wins Mixed Relay at Biathlon World Championships. The Biathlon World Championships in Nové Město continued with a mixed relay event. The French team, composed of Fillion Maye and Jeanmono, secured the top spot with three misses. Italy finished second, followed by Norway.

FIFA Updates National Team Rankings. FIFA has released its updated rankings for national football teams, a monthly occurrence. According to the latest rankings, Argentina maintains the top position, followed by France and England. The top 10 list can be viewed here.

Barella Agrees to Contract Extension with Inter. Inter's leader Nicolo Barella has agreed to sign a new contract extension with the Milanese club. It is expected that the midfielder's new agreement will run until June 2029, with an annual salary of around 7 million euros.

Barcelona Considering Sale of Balde. Barcelona may consider selling Alejandro Balde in the summer if a favorable offer arises. The Catalan club is not satisfied with Balde's performance level this season. However, the potential sale depends on Barcelona's ability to acquire Joao Cancelo.

Juventus in Pursuit of Lazio's Zaccagni. Juventus is targeting Lazio winger Mattia Zaccagni. According to Italian media reports, Juventus' sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is personally handling the player's transfer. Juventus' determination will largely depend on whether Federico Chiesa extends his contract with the club.

Atalanta Legend Moves to MLS Club. Colombian forward Luis Muriel has transferred from Atalanta to Orlando City, competing in the MLS. The striker has signed a three-year contract with the American club. Muriel spent five years at Atalanta, becoming the club's third all-time leading scorer with 68 goals in 184 matches.