RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24

Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24

Football news Today, 17:00
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24 Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24

The sports news digest prepared by Dailysports for Thursday, February 15th, covers various significant events in the world of sports.

Real Madrid Secures Contract with Alphonso Davies. Real Madrid has reached an agreement on a contract with Bayern Munich's full-back Alphonso Davies, as reported by Relevo. However, finalizing the transfer is contingent upon reaching an agreement with Bayern, which may prove challenging.

Mbappé Informs PSG President of Departure. Star forward Kylian Mbappé has informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi of his intention to leave the club in the summer of 2024 when his contract expires. Real Madrid remains the top contender to sign Mbappé.

France Wins Mixed Relay at Biathlon World Championships. The Biathlon World Championships in Nové Město continued with a mixed relay event. The French team, composed of Fillion Maye and Jeanmono, secured the top spot with three misses. Italy finished second, followed by Norway.

FIFA Updates National Team Rankings. FIFA has released its updated rankings for national football teams, a monthly occurrence. According to the latest rankings, Argentina maintains the top position, followed by France and England. The top 10 list can be viewed here.

Barella Agrees to Contract Extension with Inter. Inter's leader Nicolo Barella has agreed to sign a new contract extension with the Milanese club. It is expected that the midfielder's new agreement will run until June 2029, with an annual salary of around 7 million euros.

Barcelona Considering Sale of Balde. Barcelona may consider selling Alejandro Balde in the summer if a favorable offer arises. The Catalan club is not satisfied with Balde's performance level this season. However, the potential sale depends on Barcelona's ability to acquire Joao Cancelo.

Juventus in Pursuit of Lazio's Zaccagni. Juventus is targeting Lazio winger Mattia Zaccagni. According to Italian media reports, Juventus' sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is personally handling the player's transfer. Juventus' determination will largely depend on whether Federico Chiesa extends his contract with the club.

Atalanta Legend Moves to MLS Club. Colombian forward Luis Muriel has transferred from Atalanta to Orlando City, competing in the MLS. The striker has signed a three-year contract with the American club. Muriel spent five years at Atalanta, becoming the club's third all-time leading scorer with 68 goals in 184 matches.

Popular news
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news Today, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news Today, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024 Football news Yesterday, 15:36 AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024
The selection might come as a surprise. Legendary Mike Tyson has named his favorite UFC fighters MMA News Yesterday, 12:54 The selection might come as a surprise. Legendary Mike Tyson has named his favorite UFC fighters
Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known Football news Yesterday, 09:08 Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24 Football news Today, 16:59 Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 AC Milan comfortably dealt with Rennes at their home ground Football news Today, 16:02 Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future Football news Today, 15:47 Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:29 Aubameyang has caught up with the best scorer of the Europa League in terms of goals scored Basketball news Today, 15:17 Steph Curry has set yet another NBA record Football news Today, 15:01 The director of Milan addressed the possibility of extending Giroud's contract Football news Today, 14:43 De Rossi started in the Europa League with a draw. Roma and Feyenoord could not determine the winner Boxing News Today, 14:01 Taylor and Catterall will indeed have rematch afrer two years. The date and venue were confirmed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 PSV vs Heracles prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024