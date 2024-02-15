Argentina's leadership and the progress of the AFCON finalists. Updated FIFA rankings

FIFA has released the latest rankings of national football teams, updated monthly.

According to the new ranking, the top three teams are the reigning world champions, Argentina, followed by France in second place, and England in third. The overall top 10 remains unchanged and looks as follows:

Argentina – 1855.20 France – 1845.44 England – 1800.05 Belgium – 1798.46 Brazil – 1784.09 Netherlands – 1745.48 Portugal – 1745.06 Spain – 1732.64 Italy – 1718.82 Croatia – 1717.57

Teams that participated in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 and Asia Cup 2023 made significant progress. The African champions, Ivory Coast, rose from 49th to 39th place, while Nigeria, the finalists, moved up from 42nd to 28th.

Asian champions Qatar made a remarkable climb of 21 positions, going from 58th to 37th. Jordan, the surprise finalists of the Asia Cup, jumped from 87th to 70th place.

The lowest-ranked team according to FIFA remains San Marino.

The complete FIFA rankings can be found on the official FIFA website.