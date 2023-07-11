RU RU
Mbappe could face serious punishment at PSG

Mbappe could face serious punishment at PSG

Football news
Mbappe could face serious punishment at PSG Photo: PSG twitter

France captain Kylian Mbappe will not be leaving PSG in the next transfer window.

This was written by football expert Daniel Riolo.

According to him, the player will not leave the club, even if personal sanctions are imposed against him.

"Mbappe will stay at PSG next season. Even if the club decides to put him on the bench, Mbappe will remain loyal to the team. He is ready to accept this situation," Riolo was quoted as saying by RMC Sport.

As you know, after the end of the season, Mbappe sent a letter to PSG, in which he stated that he would not renew the contract with the club, although the parties initially agreed to extend cooperation.

His current contract with the French champions expires in 2024.

One of the main options for Mbappe's career to continue is a transfer to Real Madrid, which is ready to pay hundreds of millions of euros for the player.

The 24-year-old PSG leader made 34 league appearances last season, scoring 29 goals and providing five assists.

