Mbappé already signed a contract with Real, Tuchel may return to the EPL. Daily Digest for 17.02.24

The Dailysports editorial team presents the daily digest of the top sports news for Saturday, February 17th.

The Manchester City and Chelsea match ended in a draw. The Manchester City and Chelsea match ended in a draw (1:1), with both teams exchanging goals in each half. The title race intensifies as Manchester City trails Liverpool by lost points and leads Arsenal by just one point.

Mbappé has reportedly signed a preliminary contract with Real Madrid. The PSG star forward has allegedly reached a preliminary agreement with the Spanish giants, as reported by journalist Alvarez de Mon. The deal between the French striker and Los Blancos is said to be finalized.

Iga Swiatek won the WTA tournament in Doha for the third consecutive year. The world's top-ranked player defeated Elena Rybakina in the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha. This victory marks Swiatek's first title of the season and her third in Qatar, having previously won in 2022 and 2023.

Sweden sensationally won the men's relay at the Biathlon World Championships. The Swedish team unexpectedly clinched victory in the men's classic relay at the Biathlon World Championships in Nove Mesto. Norway finished second, followed by France in third place. In the women's relay, France secured their first-ever victory in history.

PSG is seeking Mbappé's replacement in Serie A. PSG is actively searching for a replacement for Kylian Mbappé, who is set to join Real Madrid. Among various players, they are targeting three players from Serie A: Lautaro Martinez from Inter, Rafael Leão from AC Milan, and Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Toni Kroos plans to extend his contract with Real Madrid. The experienced German midfielder is leaning towards extending his contract with Real Madrid, which expires in the summer. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti supports this decision, and the club is prepared to offer the veteran a one-year contract extension.

Thomas Tuchel may return to the Premier League. Bayern Munich's head coach Thomas Tuchel could take over at West Ham. The German may replace David Moyes as the Hammers' manager if he is dismissed due to unsatisfactory results.