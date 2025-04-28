Maximum motivation. Real Madrid believes they can win La Liga

Real Madrid lost to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final with a score of 3-4 in extra time, but it seems the team's morale remains high.

Details: According to El Chiringuito, there is an excellent atmosphere within the team, and everyone believes they can claim the La Liga title. Currently, they are four points behind Barcelona with five rounds remaining in the championship.

Barcelona, meanwhile, faces a tougher schedule as the Catalans have two UEFA Champions League matches ahead: a semifinal against Inter.

Real will play against Celta, Barcelona, Mallorca, Sevilla, and Sociedad. The Catalans will meet Valladolid, Espanyol, Villarreal, and Athletic Bilbao. And, of course, the match against Real.

Los Blancos are confident: "If Barcelona slips up, the league will be ours."

Reminder: Head coach Hans-Dieter Flick has been at the helm for the Catalans and won all three encounters against Real. The Blaugrana triumphed 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup and thrashed their rivals 4-0 in La Liga.