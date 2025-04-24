Mauro Icardi responds to rumors about meeting with a lawyer to transfer part of his fortune to China Suárez

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi has responded to rumors that he plans to strip his former wife Wanda Nara of part of his fortune by transferring it to his current partner. The Argentine posted a corresponding message on his Instagram story.

Earlier, Argentine journalist Cora de Barbieri announced that Icardi met with his lawyer Angela Burgos to develop a strategy that would prevent Wanda from interfering in his financial affairs concerning the fortune that belongs to him.

According to the journalist, he plans to transfer part of the fortune to China Suárez to protect his money and simultaneously support his partner.

In response, Icardi stated that lawyer Burgos is unprofessional and incompetent, and is trying to gain media popularity at his expense.