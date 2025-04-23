Mauro Icardi congratulates Turks on National Sovereignty and Children's Day

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi extended his congratulations to all Turkish citizens on their national holiday — National Sovereignty and Children's Day. The Argentine posted his message on his personal Instagram page.

The footballer shared photos of himself with his daughters and other children who are fans of Galatasaray. He captioned them with the phrase "Happy April 23rd, Children's Day" and added heart and Turkish flag emojis.

It should be noted that Children's Day is one of the most significant national holidays in Turkey. It coincides with the inauguration of the first session of the Grand National Assembly (parliament) in 1920 in Ankara. It was during this session that Mustafa Kemal Atatürk delivered a speech declaring that the children of the world are the future of humanity.

In Turkey, this holiday symbolizes two key aspects of statehood: the establishment of sovereignty and the recognition of the importance of children as the future of the nation.

Let's recall that Mauro Icardi is currently recovering from an injury sustained in November 2024, when he suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his knee.