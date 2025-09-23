Mauro Icardi reacts to another Galatasaray victory in the Turkish Süper Lig
Galatasaray captain Mauro Icardi played a pivotal role in helping his team clinch yet another victory in the Turkish championship. The striker shared his reaction to the result on his Instagram page.
Icardi posted photos from the match against Konyaspor, adding a succinct caption — just a single “🦁” emoji. The lion, of course, is a nod to Galatasaray’s famous nickname, “The Lions.”
It's worth noting that Icardi is making a full-fledged return to football after nearly a year away from the pitch. Yesterday, against Konyaspor, he was once again in the starting lineup and played the entire 90-plus minutes of the match.
Mauro also found the net again — this latest goal marks his fourth in six appearances this season for the Argentine forward. Galatasaray secured a 3-1 victory over Konyaspor.
After six rounds, Icardi’s squad tops the Turkish Süper Lig standings with 18 points, already six clear of their closest rivals.