Matías Abaldo Joins Independiente on Loan After Strong Comeback at Defensor

Football news Today, 20:10
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
Uruguayan winger Matías Abaldo is returning to Argentine football after agreeing to a loan move to Independiente. As reported by FútbolUy, the 21-year-old will join the Avellaneda side from Defensor Sporting on a deal worth $130,000, with an option to buy set at $2.5 million. He completed his medical on Wednesday and is set to be unveiled officially soon.

Abaldo had rejoined Defensor—his boyhood club—in February after leaving Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata due to mental health struggles. Diagnosed with depression, he took a step back to focus on recovery before finding form again in Uruguay’s top flight. In 19 appearances, he scored three goals and registered five assists, forming a productive partnership with striker Maximiliano Gómez.

His resurgence quickly caught the attention of Independiente, currently looking to inject fresh energy into its squad following a rough start to the Clausura tournament. Abaldo’s loan runs until June 2026 and is seen as both a footballing and personal bet by the struggling Argentine giants.

Ownership of Abaldo’s rights is split among several parties: Gimnasia still holds 35 percent, with the rest shared by Defensor and the player himself.

This move gives Abaldo a chance to resume his career at a high level while giving Independiente a potentially game-changing wide option. After overcoming off-field challenges, the talented winger now looks set to make his mark again across the river.

Sport Predictions
