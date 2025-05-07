Masters champion Fabio Fognini to retire after Rome tournament
Over the next two weeks, Rome will host another Masters tournament, which will mark the final chapter in the career of one of tennis’s well-known stars.
Details: As Fabio Fognini revealed in an interview with Tennis Channel, this tournament will be his last as a professional player. For him, saying goodbye in Rome feels especially symbolic.
Quote: “Since childhood, I would come here thinking: I hope one day I’ll play here. And now, I’m on my way out. I think this is the perfect moment to say farewell to this wonderful city,” Fognini said.
On Thursday, May 8, the Italian will play his first-round match against Britain’s Firnill. The match is scheduled to begin at 19:00 Central European Time.
During his career, Fabio Fognini captured the 2015 Australian Open doubles title and claimed 17 ATP trophies.
Reminder: Jannik Sinner has completed his three-month suspension, which officially ended on Monday, May 5. He is now ready to return to the court.