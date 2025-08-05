Masterful execution: Sarri's signature style and a stunning Lazio goal

All in the finest traditions of tiki-taka.

Details: In a pre-season friendly between Turkish side Galatasaray and Rome’s Lazio, Maurizio Sarri’s team showcased a brilliant transition from defense to attack—a moment reminiscent of Guardiola’s legendary Barcelona with their trademark tiki-taka style.

Starting the move from their own box, the Romans broke through the hosts’ high press with a series of sharp short passes, stringing together just nine touches before the decisive strike.

Sarri’s reputation for drilling his teams to exploit open spaces and launch lightning-fast counterattacks was on full display—something Lazio had previously struggled with.

Cancelleri provides the assist—Zaccagni finishes it off. Pure artistry!

