Masibusane Zongo: Sipho Mbule is not lazy

Masibusane Zongo: Sipho Mbule is not lazy

Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule is misunderstood
Football news Today, 00:04
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Masibusane Zongo: Sipho Mbule is not lazy Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

Former SuperSport United sensation, Zongo, has revealed he is a huge fan of Pirates and Bafana Bafana playmaker Mbule.

The 27-year-old Mbule was one of the most talked-about signings when the Pirates signed him after Sundowns discarded him for unprofessional conduct.

Also read: Pirates legend motivates Mabasa to chase his record

With 13 games into the season, Mbule has impressed.

“Most people think Mbule is lazy, but we saw him against Nigeria," Zongo said on Apex International's YouTube show. "When he needs to work, he can work.

“For me, if you can think before you receive the ball and you already know where you are going, that’s a great skill to have," Zongo added.

Up next for Pirates is Siwelele FC in the Carling Knockout last 16, which will be played on Saturday at 15:00 at the Orlando Stadium.

