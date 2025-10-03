Masibusane Zongo: Sipho Mbule is not lazy

Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule is misunderstood

Former SuperSport United sensation, Zongo, has revealed he is a huge fan of Pirates and Bafana Bafana playmaker Mbule.

The 27-year-old Mbule was one of the most talked-about signings when the Pirates signed him after Sundowns discarded him for unprofessional conduct.

With 13 games into the season, Mbule has impressed.

“Most people think Mbule is lazy, but we saw him against Nigeria," Zongo said on Apex International's YouTube show. "When he needs to work, he can work.

“For me, if you can think before you receive the ball and you already know where you are going, that’s a great skill to have," Zongo added.