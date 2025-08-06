Martínez Double Lifts LAFC to First-Ever Win Over Tigres in Leagues Cup Clash

David Martínez stole the spotlight Tuesday night, scoring both goals in LAFC’s 2-1 win over Tigres UANL in the final match of Phase One in the 2025 Leagues Cup. According to MLSsoccer.com, the 19-year-old Venezuelan forward delivered a man-of-the-match performance at BMO Stadium that kept his team’s quarterfinal hopes alive.

With three points from their first two games, LAFC needed a win to stay in contention. Facing the perennial LIGA MX powerhouse, Martínez stepped up. He opened the scoring with a first-half penalty and, after Iván López equalized early in the second half, restored the lead with a brilliant solo effort.

The victory marked a milestone: LAFC’s first-ever win over Tigres, who had previously bested them in the 2020 CONCACAF Champions Cup final and the 2023 Campeones Cup.

“If this is the end of the road for us, so be it,” said head coach Steve Cherundolo post-match. “There were a lot of really positive performances from players we haven’t seen much this season. They used this opportunity well.”

Martínez’s emergence comes at a crucial time, with regular starter Denis Bouanga rested and club legend Carlos Vela no longer with the team. The young striker now has three goals in Leagues Cup play, matching his tally from 19 MLS matches this year.

“He’s working harder. It’s that simple,” Cherundolo said. “He has all the tools to succeed in this league and others. But he needs to understand that this is a game you work at first, then enjoy. He’s starting to get that.”

LAFC now sit second among MLS teams in the tournament standings and await results from the final group-stage matches on Wednesday and Thursday. Only four clubs from each league will reach the quarterfinals.

Regardless of the outcome, Cherundolo believes the experience against Mexican opposition will help LAFC sharpen their form for the stretch run of the MLS regular season and into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.