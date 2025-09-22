Martial Misses Late Chance as Monterrey Draws with América

According to reports from AS, Anthony Martial’s Monterrey debut ended in frustration as the French striker squandered a golden opportunity in the final minutes of a 2-2 draw against América at Estadio BBVA. Expected to provide a spark off the bench, Martial instead left fans lamenting what might have been.

The forward was about to come on when América struck their equalizer, dampening the crowd’s mood. But moments later, in the 90th minute, Martial found himself with the ball in the box. He attempted a roulette move to create space, but miscontrolled, allowing the defender to steal the ball. Adding to the disappointment, Sergio Canales was in a better position for a shot.

Despite the miscue, Monterrey teammates kept looking for Martial with through passes, but he struggled to get past the last line of América’s defense. His cameo lasted only six minutes, yet the single missed opportunity overshadowed his debut.

The draw hurt Monterrey’s standing at the top of the table, as Cruz Azul’s win allowed them to overtake the lead. Supporters who had high hopes for the Frenchman will be eager to see if this shaky start is just a minor slip or a sign of adaptation struggles ahead.