Marseille reach deal for Inter Argentine striker

Marseille reach deal for Inter Argentine striker

Football news Today, 14:50
Marseille reach deal for Inter Argentine striker

Milan's Inter forward and Argentine national team player Joaquín Correa will move to Marseille, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet.

According to the source, the French club has agreed to a loan deal for the player worth two million euros for one year. In the summer of 2024, Marseille will have the option to prioritize the permanent transfer of the player for 10 million euros. However, if Marseille qualifies for the Champions League, they will be obligated to complete the transfer of the Argentine player.

It's worth noting that as part of this deal, Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez will move to Inter for free from Marseille.

29-year-old Correa has been playing for Inter since the summer of 2021. He transferred to the Milan club from Lazio on loan for six million euros. After a year, Inter purchased the transfer of the forward. The transfer fee was 27.3 million euros. He has played a total of 77 matches for the Milan club in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Correa has been playing for the Argentine national team since 2017. He has played 19 matches for the Argentine national team in all competitions, scoring four goals and receiving one yellow card.

