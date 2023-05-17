"Marseille" is interested in buying one of the best Ukrainian football players
Football news Today, 14:55
Photo: Instagram Artem Dovbik / Author unknown
"Marseille" is showing interest in the forward Artem Dovbyk from "Dnipro-1" and the Ukrainian national team, according to le10sport.
According to the source, the French club may acquire the player during the summer transfer window. Marseille is considering the Ukrainian candidate as a replacement for veteran player Alexis Sanchez.
However, the player's price could pose a problem. "Dnipro-1" values the forward at €11-15 million. However, Marseille could wait until January 2024 and sign him for free when his contract with the Ukrainian club expires.
In the current season, 25-year-old Dovbyk has played 35 matches for "Dnipro-1" in all competitions, scoring 28 goals and providing eight assists.
Don't miss: Ukrainian Mudrik could leave "Chelsea".
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 15:15 The goal from Ukrainian player Yarmolenko helped "Al Ain" secure a big victory in the Cup
Football news Today, 05:36 "Barcelona" is planning to extend the contract of one of its key players
Football news Yesterday, 16:56 "Inter" once again defeated "Milan" in the UEFA Champions League semifinals
Football news Yesterday, 15:30 "Bayern" has made a decision regarding João Cancelo, who is on loan from "Manchester City"
Football news Yesterday, 15:15 "Barcelona" made an offer to Messi
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:15 "Newcastle" could snatch a forward from "Chelsea" Football news Today, 15:42 Jurgen Klopp has requested Liverpool to make a high-profile transfer Football news Today, 15:30 "Real Madrid" faces a technical defeat in the Spanish league Football news Today, 15:15 The goal from Ukrainian player Yarmolenko helped "Al Ain" secure a big victory in the Cup Football news Today, 14:55 "Marseille" is interested in buying one of the best Ukrainian football players Football news Today, 14:42 Rakitsky named the reason for his return to Ukraine from Russia Football news Today, 14:30 The head of Barcelona has changed his mind about leaving the club Football news Today, 14:15 11 football players could leave "AC Milan" during the summer Football news Today, 13:55 "Manchester United" has entered the race to sign the controversial forward from "Bayern Munich" Football news Today, 13:46 Liverpool to part ways with four players this summer
Sport Predictions
Football 18 may 2023 Basel vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips on May 18, 2023 Football 18 may 2023 AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham predictions and betting tips on May 18, 2023 Football 18 may 2023 Sevilla vs Juventus predictions and betting tips on May 18, 2023 Football 18 may 2023 Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma predictions and betting tips on May 18, 2023 Football 19 may 2023 Freiburg vs Wolfsburg predictions and betting tips on May 19, 2023 Football 19 may 2023 Sassuolo vs Monza predictions and betting tips on May 19, 2023 Football 19 may 2023 Cadiz vs Valladolid predictions and betting tips on May 19, 2023 Football 19 may 2023 Lyon vs Monaco predictions and betting tips on May 19, 2023