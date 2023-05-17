"Marseille" is interested in buying one of the best Ukrainian football players

"Marseille" is showing interest in the forward Artem Dovbyk from "Dnipro-1" and the Ukrainian national team, according to le10sport.

According to the source, the French club may acquire the player during the summer transfer window. Marseille is considering the Ukrainian candidate as a replacement for veteran player Alexis Sanchez.

However, the player's price could pose a problem. "Dnipro-1" values the forward at €11-15 million. However, Marseille could wait until January 2024 and sign him for free when his contract with the Ukrainian club expires.

In the current season, 25-year-old Dovbyk has played 35 matches for "Dnipro-1" in all competitions, scoring 28 goals and providing eight assists.

