Marseille comfortably defeated AEK and secures their first victory in the Europa League

Marseille hosted Greek AEK in the third round of the Europa League.

Marseille had been the favorite before the starting whistle, and it confirmed the status on the field. On the 27th minute, Vitinha opened the scoring, putting the French team ahead. After the break, the Greeks leveled the score in the 57th minute, with Orbelín Pineda finding the back of the net.

However, Marseille played better in this match and quickly regained the lead. In the 60th minute, Harit scored the second goal, and just nine minutes later, Marseille extended their advantage with a Veretout penalty.

Marseille confidently defeated AEK, securing the first victory in the current Europa League. The French team now has five points and currently leads Group B.

Europa League. Matchday 3. Group B

Marseille - AEK

Goals:1:0 - 27 Vitinha, 1:1 - 53 Pineda, 2:1 - 60 Harit, 3:1 - 69 Veretout